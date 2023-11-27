Heatherlie Homes unveils revised plans for independent living units in city

Construction of 12 independent living units in Warrnambool is expected to begin in the second half of 2024.
Heatherlie Homes has unveiled revised plans for six two-bedroom units on Princess Street and six one-bedroom units on Manifold Street that will cost more than $4 million to build.
Heatherlie Homes chairman Alex McCulloch said there had been a lot of interest in the units, which offered independent living for older residents.
Mr McCulloch said the designs, prepared by architect Mathew Morse, were modern and featured open-plan living.
He said Heatherlie Homes purchased the site in 2016.
"A number of various designs and concepts were carefully considered before we settled on the current concept," Mr McCulloch said.
He said the design also featured plenty of shared outdoor space.
The units are also single-storey to cater for the residents, many of which use motorised scooters.
Mr McCulloch said construction was expected to take 12 months.
He said the plans had changed since a planning permit was granted.
"An application to vary the existing planning permit will be submitted to the Warrnambool City Council shortly," he said.
It's the sixth development Heatherlie Homes has undertaken since its first development on Koroit Street was officially opened in 1979.
Heatherlie Homes also has plans to turn land in Merri Street opposite the railway station into a potential multi-unit development for even more accommodation.
It provides independent living accommodation to pensioners and, under the arrangements, they allow residents to stay there for the rest of their lives or until the need to go into higher care.
A unique project, it began when land near the Uniting Church in Koroit street was turned into charitable accommodation. It now has about 100 units.
The plan was approved by formally approved by the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal in October last year.
The project hit a snag previously when concerns over the use of the public road ended up in VCAT.
Convenor of the Heatherlie Homes development committee Vern Robson said the delay had been disappointing because there was a lot of interest in the units.
