Police search ramps up for missing Portland man

The search for a missing 34-year-old Portland man in the Cape Bridgewater area has ramped up.
Southern Grampians police region Inspector Steve Thompson said there were about 40 specialists involved in the search in the Cape Bridgewater area, south of Mount Richmond on Monday, November 27.
It's understood the search is taking place in one of the locations where missing man Sidney's silver Holden Crewman was last seen.
"The coordinated search is continuing," Inspector Thompson said.
"The search currently involves Parks Victoria, Victoria Police mounted branch, the K9 unit, search and rescue personnel and State Emergency Service volunteers."
The inspector said on Saturday about 20 people were involved in the search, but the effort was hampered by persistent rain and fog.
"Visibility was very poor," he said.
"The air wing was also out on Friday. The search effort will be boosted by members of the public order response team this afternoon.
"There's a lot of resources."
The local area commander said police and those involved in the search were "maintaining an open mind".
"The search is focused on one of the locations where Sidney's ute was last seen," he said.
"It's well known his car was found out here. We are doing what we can to clear this area, but it is dense coastal scrub."
Victoria Police said in a statement on Monday Portland police officers were continuing the search after 34-year-old Sidney was last seen at his Caringal Court home on Thursday, November 16, and was reported missing to police on Tuesday, November 21.
"Local police, with the assistance of search and rescue officers, canine and mounted branch will assist today with a search in bush land at Mount Richmond, near Emu Hill Track and the surrounding area," the statement read.
"Anyone who sees Sidney or who has information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Portland police station on 5522 1500."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.