'Most countbacks ever': Third candidate rejects council seat as saga drags on

Another candidate has turned down the offer of becoming a Glenelg Shire councillor as the effort to replace deputy mayor Jayden Smith stretches into its second week.
The Victorian Electoral Commission held its latest countback on November 27, 2023, to produce a candidate to fill the vacancy with former mayor Geoff White ending up on top.
Technically, Mr White has 48 hours to return a declaration saying he's qualified to accept the role but just an hour after the 10am countback, he told The Standard he wouldn't be returning to the council.
Mr White had already been the oldest serving councillor in Australia when he was last on council, and at 88 years old he was always an outside chance of accepting the position. He said he was too busy to take on further duties.
"Following 23 years on council, including four terms as mayor, I accepted a time-consuming leadership role as president of the RSL Portland sub-branch, to which I am totally committed," Mr White said.
"This leaves little time for a return to the council chamber and what that involves."
Mr White is the third candidate to turn down the offer to join the embattled council after Robyn McDonald and Malcolm Alexander both said "no" to the role last week.
Mr White's decision to reject the offer means the VEC will have to undertake a fourth countback later this week. The VEC told The Standard this would be the most countbacks that had ever been required to fill a local government vacancy.
It also means council is fast running out of potential candidates, especially with a further vacancy to fill once this one has been dealt with.
There are four remaining candidates who weren't elected in Glenelg Shire's 2020 local government election. The one with the most primary votes from that poll was former councillor Alistair McDonald, although the preferential voting system means he is no certainty to become the next successful candidate.
The current vacancies on the council were triggered after poor behaviour by some of the councillors. It makes Mr McDonald's potential return to the council noteworthy, given he was forced to take a two-month leave of absence and apologise to his colleagues for "inappropriate behaviour" in 2019.
The council has already suffered significant reputational damage from the recent turmoil and has been forced to welcome government appointed municipal monitors at a cost of $1296 per day, according to Western Victoria MP Bev McArthur.
The two monitors will investigate the council and educate the councillors on basic governance and behavioural expectations until February 13, 2024.
If the remaining candidates also turn down the offer to join the council, the VEC will have to hold a by-election to fill the vacancies.
