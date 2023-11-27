The Standard
Inside Racing: Horseman back on home soil after Irish adventure

By Tim Auld
November 27 2023 - 1:05pm
Baillie Keast (right), pictured at the 2023 Warrnambool May Racing Carnival with boss Symon Wilde, has returned from Ireland. Picture by Anthony Brady
BAILLIE Keast made a welcome return to Warrnambool two weeks ago much to the surprise of his boss, top local horse trainer Symon Wilde.

