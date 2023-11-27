Inside Racing: Horseman back on home soil after Irish adventure

BAILLIE Keast made a welcome return to Warrnambool two weeks ago much to the surprise of his boss, top local horse trainer Symon Wilde.
Keast and his partner Charlotte Farley left Warrnambool seven months ago - straight after the May Racing Carnival - to work for Irish trainer Emmet Mullins at County Carlo in Ireland.
The couple wanted to miss the Irish winter so they decided to head home for Christmas with family and friends.
"We had an incredible time overseas," the 21-year-old said. "It was an amazing experience working for Emmet.
"He had 40 horses in work and would run at tracks around Ireland plus he would send horses by boat to France and England to run in races.
"They train horses differently over there. There's no treadmills or pools. The trainers put a lot of long endurance work into the horses.
"We never told Symon we were heading home but had informed stable foreman Liam Hoy. We just turned back up at Symon's Warrnambool stable and he was on the phone.
"He got a real shock when he saw us. Symon gave us a couple of days off before we both came back to work."
The talented North Warrnambool footballer started pre-season training with the Eagles last week and is looking forward to a big 2024 season.
"I missed a lot of things including the footy and racing while we were overseas," Keast said.
"I tried to keep up with the footy and race results. I kept myself pretty fit while away.
"I was running 50 kilometres a week as I wanted to be fit when I got back home. I can't wait till the footy season starts.
"There's a lot of hype around the local footy after a few clubs signed some very good players including Warrnambool getting Ben Cunnington. I would say it's going to be a very even competition in 2024."
Keast said the Wilde stable was extremely busy with 55 horses in work and he was looking forward to a big summer racing season.
SLOW maturing galloper Big Town finally broke his maiden status at his 12th race start for Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan at Penshurst on Saturday.
Apprentice jockey Tayla Childs had the winning ride aboard Big Town in the 1476-metre race.
"Big Town has been unlucky in a few runs," Ryan said. "I thought he would have won his maiden before his 12th start.
"I raced him in distance races on a few occasions but on second thoughts he is better suited to races over lesser distances.
"I think the penny has dropped with him.
"We'll take him along quietly and try and go through the grades with him.
"It was a good ride by Tayla. It's great to see her getting more opportunities over the last few weeks."
Saturday's win saw Big Town take his stake earnings to more than $27,000.
A set of blinkers helped Warrnambool filly Brain Fog win her maiden at her second race start at Penshurst on Saturday, according to trainer Tom Dabernig
Brain Fog, ridden by Warrnambool based jockey Tom Madden, beat Hrungnir and Hold The Phone to win the 1476-metre contest.
Dabernig believed there was plenty of improvement in the three-year-old.
"We've got a bit of an opinion of Brain Fog," he said. "The blinkers helped her.
"I was quietly confident she would run well on the back of her first race start at Warrnambool.
"She's got a bit of upside and will be better over more ground.
"We'll probably step her up in distance to a mile for her next start but that all depends how well she pulls up after this race."
The multiple Group One-winning trainer said the win was a great reward for Brain Fog's owner David Digney, who bred the filly.
WARRNAMBOOL-based jockey Harry Grace was outed for eight meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Paul Edward at Penshurst on Saturday.
The charge related to an incident near the 100-metre mark.
Grace's suspension begins at midnight on December 4 and ends December 13.
Stewards took into account Grace's guilty plea and his excellent riding record before handing down the penalty.
Apprentice jockey Lauren Burke copped an 11 meeting suspension following her winning ride on Stirrup.
Burke pleaded guilty to a whip infringement.
Her time on the sidelines begins at midnight on December 3 and concludes midnight December 15. She was also fined $200 for the infringement.
TOP-class proven producer Enquare - the dam of Group Three Ming Dynasty winner and Group One Golden Rose runner-up Encap - will be offered in a standalone Inglis Digital sale this week.
Encap has proven himself to be one of the leading 3YO's of his crop this spring, with each of his starts to date coming before his third birthday, given his October 29 foaling date.
A $200,000 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale purchase for his trainer Gary Portelli, Encap defeated the likes of Group One winner Tom Kitten when scoring a dominant victory in the Ming Dynasty in September.
Enquare is being offered carrying an early pregnancy to Capitalist, making the resultant foal a full sibling to Encap.
Bidding opened at 9am on Monday, November 26 and the final countdown of bidding will begin at 4pm on Tuesday.
