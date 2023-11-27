Four years of stolen memories: Sister calls for domestic violence royal commission

The heartbroken family of a Warrnambool woman killed by her partner will mark four years since her passing on December 4.
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca's sister Demi Trinca said her family, which felt let down by the justice system, was still grieving the loss.
Ms Curren-Trinca was killed by her partner Paul McDonough on December 4, 2019.
"We've had four years wondering what memories would have been made and what she would have been planning for the future," Ms Trinca said.
She said while police had done everything they could, she and other family members felt let down by the justice system.
Ms Curren-Trinca said her sister was only at the property because she thought she could safely retrieve her belongings and move out.
She said it was another slap in the face for the family when McDonough was handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for manslaughter.
Ms Trinca has backed calls for a national royal commission.
"That's something I would back 100 per cent," she said.
"More needs to be done - when is enough going to be enough?"
Her comments come after there were fresh calls for a national royal commission after the deaths of four women in one week in South Australia.
Domestic violence services peak body Embolden SA co-chair Maria Hagias said a national probe would mean better-targeted funding.
"Domestic, family and sexual violence is a whole-of-government, non-government and whole-of-community responsibility," she said.
"A royal commission will help our state target much-needed investment where it will have the most impact, across prevention, early intervention, crisis response and recovery."
New statistics from the AIHW show more than half of assault injury hospitalisations in 2021-22 involving children under 15, where the perpetrator was specified, were domestic violence-related.
Family and domestic violence is also one of the main reasons that women and children lose or are at risk of losing their home.
More than half of children under 10 who were supported by specialist homelessness services in 2021-22 had experienced family and domestic violence.
Latrobe University family violence researcher Leesa Hooker said a royal commission examining the issue at a national level would be a "fabulous start".
"Because it is a crisis," Dr Hooker told AAP.
"If it was men being murdered once a week it would have been stamped out a long time ago.
"Misogyny and the patriarchal structures in Australia are still alive and well."
