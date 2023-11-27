The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Four years of stolen memories: Sister calls for domestic violence royal commission

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinka with her close friend Mira Westlake.
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinka with her close friend Mira Westlake.

The heartbroken family of a Warrnambool woman killed by her partner will mark four years since her passing on December 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.