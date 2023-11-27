Work-life balance has Leishman in strong position to strike at Aussie Open

Marc Leishman still holds a burning desire to succeed on the golf course despite striking the ideal work-life balance.
The Warrnambool-raised professional's third-place finish at the Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane on Sunday, November 26, 2023, would likely have granted him a European Tour playing card for the next 12 months.
But Leishman, who recently wrapped up his second year on the LIV Golf tour, shrugged off any suggestions of playing events on the DP World Tour in a bid to secure more world ranking points - currently unavailable on the LIV Golf tour - or automatic entries to the four majors.
"I'm not going to do that," Leishman told The Standard. "I'm very happy with what I'm doing at the moment.
"It (third place) may have been enough to get my (European) card... but I'm happy with where I am."
Leishman, who shot an equal course record 64 in his final round at Royal Queensland, goes into this week's 2023 Australian Open at Sydney feeling good about his game.
The 40-year-old boarded a plane to Sydney on Monday, November 27, bound for the prestigious tournament, happy with his most recent performance.
"Sixteen under for the week was good, probably at the start of the week I'd have taken that to be honest," Leishman said.
"Other years it was enough but sometimes you can play well but other guys play better.
"I've got plenty to build on for this week in Sydney and hopefully I can go two better and try and lift the trophy."
An elusive major title on Australian soil remains a driving force for Leishman.
He previously finished runner-up in the Australian PGA Championship in 2018.
"Obviously I haven't ticked that box yet and I feel like I've got a few good years in me to do that but (I) would like to do that this year, this week in Sydney, if I can," he said.
Leishman has found his feet on the LIV Golf tour this year, his impressive back-half to the season enough to finish 18th overall with two podium finishes after finessing his short game.
His team - Ripper GC - also won an event in Bedminster, New Jersey, which pocketed Leishman a share of more than $7.5 million in prizemoney.
"We're playing against very good fields every week," Leishman said.
"Earlier in the year, the putter was not quite how I would have liked it, (it) probably cost me a few good results.
"I had my coach over in June and we sorted out the putting in about 10 minutes which was nice and the results started coming.
"I finished (equal) second two weeks after that and had another second in Chicago. (And) obviously we had the team win in New Jersey, where I finished seventh individually."
Leishman will start the 2024 season in Mayakoba, Mexico, on February 2, with another round to be held on home soil in Adelaide in April, 2024.
He believed his quality of life was as "good as it has ever been" after joining the new tour, with its schedule offering the father-of-three more time at home with family.
"I'm spending more time with them, having more fun off the golf course," he said.
"I've had more time to do things I've wanted to do for quite a while."
The former world number 12 spent part of the year caddying for his eldest son Harvey while also taking up guitar lessons with son Oliver.
Harvey, a promising golfer, lowered his handicap to 13 while in Warrnambool last summer.
"He's a very good player, he's won quite a few tournaments this year," Leishman said of Harvey.
"He's 11 now, it will be interesting to see how he goes, we're going to play a bit of golf when they come over here in a couple of weeks."
Though a maiden win at the Australian Open remains the primary focus this week, Leishman is looking forward to more family time in Warrnambool over Christmas.
"I'll be in Warrnambool for most of December, (I) can't wait to get home," he said.
The Australian Open begins Thursday, November 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.