'Do my kids need to be attacked for something to be done?' Dog bite fears

A Warrnambool man fears for the safety of his children after a number of dog attacks in his street.
Thomas Carstein said he believed there had been five people attacked by dogs owned by his neighbour in the past six months.
"There's been five dog attacks from my neighbours' dogs in the past three to six months," he said.
"Nothing ever gets done and the issue with this is that every time they get off."
Mr Carstein said he was concerned about the safety of his children.
"People have been injured and hurt," he said.
"I'm just wondering 'is it my kids next?'
"Do my kids need to be attacked for something to be done?"
Mr Carstein uploaded a video to Facebook with his concerns and has given The Standard permission to share it.
Acting Sergeant Rob McKinley, of Warrnambool police, said the matter had been handed over to the Warrnambool City Council to investigate.
"Police call on all animal owners to ensure animals are under control and in a secure backyard," he said.
His comments come after a 69-year-old man was bitten on the Russells Creek Walking Track on Saturday morning.
The man was approached by three dogs and bitten on the leg by one.
Mr Carstein, who lives near the walking track, believes one of the dogs was responsible for the latest attack.
He has contacted the Warrnambool City Council, Member for Wannon Dan Tehan and Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell about the issue.
Mr Carstein's comments come after it was revealed Glenelg Shire Council had prosecuted seven dog owners through court this year.
