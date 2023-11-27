The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
'Do my kids need to be attacked for something to be done?' Dog bite fears

Monique Patterson
Monique Patterson
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:45pm
A man was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a dog on the Russells Creek Walking Track on Saturday.
A Warrnambool man fears for the safety of his children after a number of dog attacks in his street.

