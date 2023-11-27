GALLERY: Weekend athletes navigate tricky weather conditions

Rainy conditions hit some sports worse than others in Warrnambool on the weekend.
While local cricketers tried to get their matches off the blocks, conditions saw several division one games abandoned on Saturday, November 25, while City Memorial's dome roof came in handy for some lawn bowlers.
Golfers were also able to fight out the final round of Port Fairy's club championships.
On Sunday, November 26, the chilly conditions didn't deter hundreds of runners and walkers from taking up the challenge in Hally's Run, a fun run and fundraiser held in honour of the late Clinton Hall, before cricketers took to Purnim Recreation Reserve for the Super Sunday Smash challenge.
