'Disappointing': Light horse challenge, street parade through CBD cancelled

A clash of venue dates with the Warrnambool Rodeo has forced the Australian Light Horse Association (ALHA) to cancel its Warrnambool Jericho Cup Challenge and street parade this year.
Despite question marks over sponsorship funding, organisers are optimistic the event will be back next year.
The popular challenge, which showcases the skills of the Light Horse as a curtain-raiser to Sunday's Jericho Cup race meeting, was scheduled for this Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Warrnambool showgrounds.
But with the grounds already booked for the rodeo after a mix-up over dates, the Light Horse was left scrambling to find an alternate venue.
ALHA Challenge coordinator Wayne Mills said despite a late offer of the Albert Park Pony Club Grounds, it was decided in September to pull the pin on the event after competitors were left in limbo.
He said about 20 participants and their horses travelled several days from as far as Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia to compete.
"The main reason we pulled out was that it was running too late for people to organise to travel. They have to take time off work and they can spend up to four days on the road. There was just too much uncertainty," he said.
"It's disappointing, but these things happen."
Mr Mills said the date was already locked in for the showgrounds for 2024, however staging the event would depend on securing enough funding to cover costs.
"We would love to be back, but we need funding to help our members pay for petrol and accommodation and staging the event," he said.
Warrnambool Showgrounds Reserve committee of management secretary Jenni Strain said the fluidity of the Jericho Cup date falling on the fourth Sunday after the Melbourne Cup - varying between the last weekend in November and the first weekend in December - had led to the date clash with the rodeo.
She said the committee had negotiated with the Warrnambool City Council and the ALHA to find an alternate site, however the "toing and froing" had left insufficient time to reschedule the event.
Ms Strain said she was hoping to see the ALHA back in 2024 for the Friday night street parade and the Saturday challenge, already booked in for December 1.
Jericho Cup racegoers won't miss out completely on the pageantry and romance of the Light Horse, with affiliated local Victorian members to stage a recreation of the famous charge down the home strait before the running of the Charge of Beersheba Sprint.
Troop Sergeant of the 4th/8th Lighthorse Troop, Mortlake's George Coleman, said seven troopers would be on course throughout the race meeting and four, with bayonets drawn, would stage the charge.
He said racegoers were welcome to interact with the Light Horse and their mounts.
This year's sprint honours Danish-born Australian soldier, Sergeant Eigil De Neergaard, of the 12th Light Horse Regiment, who was killed in the Charge at Beersheba on October 31, 1917.
The Jericho Cup was founded in 2018 at Warrnambool to commemorate Australia and New Zealand's Light Horse involvement in World War I.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.