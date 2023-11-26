The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
'Disappointing': Light horse challenge, street parade through CBD cancelled

By Jenny McLaren
Updated November 27 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 10:34am
Wayne Mills in action during the 2022 Australian Light Horse Challenge at Warrnambool Showgrounds. Picture by Sean McKenna
A clash of venue dates with the Warrnambool Rodeo has forced the Australian Light Horse Association (ALHA) to cancel its Warrnambool Jericho Cup Challenge and street parade this year.

