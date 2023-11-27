Million-dollar boost for volunteers who 'protect communities and save lives'

New fire tankers and building upgrades are on the way as part of a $1.1 million boost to the region's volunteer emergency services.
It comes as the state government's 2023-24 Volunteer Emergency Services Equipment Program grant recipients were announced.
The biggest beneficiary was CFA Darlington, which received $394,000 for new vehicles and appliances. CFA Coleraine received $223,333 for the same cause and Port Fairy $128,333.
Meanwhile, CFA Camperdown received $100,000 for minor facility improvements.
Minister for emergency services Jaclyn Symes said the region's volunteers had a vital presence.
"Our selfless emergency services volunteers are there when we need them most and these grants are all about helping ensure they have the latest equipment to do what they do best - protect communities and save lives," she said.
But funding for the SES was notably absent.
In fact, The Standard this month reported Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units had been left without operational funding for four months with VICSES head office in a standoff with the state government over the service's annual budget.
The units rely on the annual funding.
But the VESP grants would be a welcome addition as south-west services prepare for a hotter-than-average summer.
Other recipients of the grant included:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.