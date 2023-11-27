Young mum wants to help youths find their voice as eisteddfod saved

Katrina Kemp discovered the importance of learning to speak publicly as a teenager and wants to help more youths find their voice.
The Midfield Meats quality assurance officer and mum of a three-month-old is one of several fresh faces to join the Warrnambool Eisteddfod committee after a call out for volunteers to help keep the event alive.
Ms Kemp took part in eisteddfods during her primary and high school years in Queensland and remembers they had a positive impact on her growth and education.
"I tried to do everything, I always just threw myself in there. I probably didn't get many prizes but it was all about going in there and having a go and being around children who did the same thing as me," she said.
"The biggest thing to this day I can attribute to the eisteddfods is to be able to talk publicly.
"(Because) it's such a unique experience where you're in a safe environment so you can get up and speak but it's still that excitement of being in a competition and being adjudicated."
The 33-year-old, who moved to Warrnambool about four years ago, has taken on the role as speech and drama convenor while on maternity leave from her job at Midfield. The section was under threat unless new volunteers could be found.
"I think being able to talk in a professional manner has put me ahead in getting jobs and taken me where I want to go," the former chef of 13 years said.
Ms Kemp said the year ahead was about "finding her feet".
"In the years to come, I'm really excited to include new categories to keep students engaged," she said.
"I will be contacting the schools early in the year to see if we can incorporate some of the existing education syllabus into eisteddfod opportunities in the future."
The eisteddfod committee's past president Ann O'Brien said Ms Kemp was one of four new members for the 2024 event. Ms Kemp replaces Nicky Baker and Lisa Cavarsan, who retired from their roles.
The eisteddfod was at risk of losing the speech and drama section, which had been part of the event since its inception in 1975.
Ms O'Brien said the boost to the committee ensured all disciplines would go ahead in 2024. Former senior Aria participant Jennifer King has taken on the convenor role for the major vocal competition while Tina McLeod and Kylie Rowbottom have also joined the committee.
"We have four wonderful young-ish people who represent generational change and that is so important in this time because they bring diversity and other areas of expertise and that's exactly what every committee needs," Ms O'Brien said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.