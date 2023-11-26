The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
Shire's events set to make a splash to ensure summer season goes swimmingly

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 27 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 10:01am
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein has encouraged residents to "love their local pools" ahead of the summer season.
Pool parties, movie nights, inflatables and games will make sure this summer goes swimmingly for one south-west shire.

