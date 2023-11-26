Shire's events set to make a splash to ensure summer season goes swimmingly

Pool parties, movie nights, inflatables and games will make sure this summer goes swimmingly for one south-west shire.
The events follow a range of upgrades made to Corangamite Shire Council's pools in anticipation of a "hotter-than-average" season.
Sport and recreation coordinator Jane Hinds said the pools were "the place to be" following repairs, repaints, lighting installations, pulsar unit upgrades and pressure washing.
"There is a hotter than average summer predicted so when summer arrives the pool is the ideal spot to escape the heat," she said.
"It really is the best of both worlds. All of our pools are solar heated and generally operate between 25 and 28 degrees.
"So if the weather is cooler in the mornings, your local pool is still a great place to go for health and fitness and socialise with friends."
So far, the Camperdown, Cobden and Terang pools have opened while Lismore, Skipton and Timboon will follow on Saturday, December 2.
Ms Hinds said the pools were important community hubs.
"There's lots in store this season-pool parties, movie nights, inflatables and games, as well as early morning lap swimming and, learn to swim programs," she said.
"On warm nights, open hours may be extended at the discretion of the pool manager."
Mayor Ruth Gstrein encouraged residents to support their local pool.
"Love your local pools," she said.
"They are such valuable community assets and continue to be great value for money. They are a terrific opportunity to get the family outdoors and off devices over the summer holidays."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.