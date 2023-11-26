The Standard
Monday, 27 November 2023
'Outstanding community policing', expensive bike stolen two years ago recovered

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 27 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 9:14am
This Cervelo road race bike worth $18,000 was stolen from Royal Bikes in early July 2021.
An off-duty police officer, who spotted a unique bike at the Warrnambool Bunnings store that he believed was stolen more than two years ago, has led to an arrest.

AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

