'Outstanding community policing', expensive bike stolen two years ago recovered

An off-duty police officer, who spotted a unique bike at the Warrnambool Bunnings store that he believed was stolen more than two years ago, has led to an arrest.
The officer noticed the bike outside the store, took a photo, which he sent to the bike store owner, who confirmed it was the stolen bike.
Crime scene officers then attended at Bunnings, reviewed CCTV footage and identified a person of interest.
A warrant was then applied for and executed at a Warrnambool address on Friday, November 24.
The bike was located, seized and the person of interest arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in April next year.
The 37-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with handling stolen goods.
Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Asenjo, who oversees crime investigation unit detectives in the south-west, said it was outstanding community policing.
In early July, 2021, thieves used a stolen Holden ute to steal two bikes worth $25,000 from Warrnambool's Royal Bikes.
One of the stolen bikes was a Cervelo road race bike worth $18,000. The other was a Focus mountain bike worth about $7000.
Store owner Shaun King said at the time he was shocked by the break-in but it was fortunate that only two bikes were taken.
"It's kind of shocking that it's happened. You just feel violated more than anything," he said.
Detective Senior Sergeant Asenjo said to identify the bike, confirm it was stolen and find a person of interest was outstanding police work.
"We're always on the lookout, this is an example of community policing at its very best," he said.
"To be able to re-energise the investigation, recover the stolen bike and arrest someone for handling stolen goods was very pleasing.
"Everyone involved needs to be warmly congratulated."
