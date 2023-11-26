Sweet success: Succulent strawberries sell out at traditional fete

The Port Fairy Strawberry Fete lived up to its name on Sunday, with 60 kilograms of the delicious fruit selling out in the first two hours.
Hundreds of people gathered on the grounds of St John's Anglican Church in Port Fairy for the 100th Strawberry Fete on November 26, 2023.
St John's Anglican Church Reverend Netta Hill said the event was a great success.
"The strawberries had all sold by 12pm," Reverend Hill said. "Sixty kilograms of strawberries went very quickly and the scones kept going. They were all gone.
"The strawberries are all donated," she said. "Some of them are sold as strawberries and cream, some are sold in punnets and then we have the strawberries on the Devonshire teas which is cream and strawberry jam."
This year's annual event also included a children's tent with activities and a pet parade, live music, market stalls, a classic car display, SES, CFA and sheep shearing displays, a tai chi demonstration and more.
"It went extremely well," she said. "Despite the drizzle everybody enjoyed it. They had a ball.
"The pet parade was well supported. There were lots of animals, dogs mostly, and a beautiful little calf that led the parade.
"It was a great success," she said. "One of the main things is it brings the community together and it's so well supported by the community. It's a much-loved event."
She said the total amount raised from the day was yet-to-be finalised.
Reverend Hill said without the support from generous individuals and businesses the community event couldn't have gone ahead.
"It was a great thing for the church," she said.
"Someone said the church is the centre of town and people appreciate it, and even though perhaps they don't always come to church, they like it to be there.
"I've never seen so many people going into the church to have a look at the church.
"It was just lovely."
