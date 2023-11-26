More south-west students choosing to complete unscored VCE in 2023

An increasing number of Warrnambool students are choosing to not complete their VCE exams or receive an ATAR score.
While hundreds of the region's year 12 students will receive their results on Monday, December 11, 2023, some have chosen to complete an unscored VCE.
In an unscored VCE, students complete their chosen VCE subjects but do not sit their final exams or receive an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR).
Universities use the ATAR to help select students for their courses. Admission to most tertiary courses is based on a student's selection rank.
Staff at both Warrnambool's Brauer and Emmanuel colleges have seen an increase in students undertaking an unscored VCE.
At Emmanuel College 15 per cent of its 160 year 12 students opted for an unscored VCE in 2023.
This is up from 10 per cent in 2022 and 12 per cent in 2021.
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said students' reasons for choosing an unscored VCE included to complete work placements, school-based apprenticeships or secure traineeships, while others had difficulty balancing academic demands.
These students have chosen to explore alternate career pathways, to enter trade occupations or made the decision due to poor physical or mental health, he said.
Mr Morgan said advantages of an unscored VCE included students securing traineeships or completing alternate qualifications which allowed them to be job ready prior to finishing school.
Mr Morgan said a high demand for apprentices in some sectors post COVID may have contributed to students choosing unscored pathways.
He said one disadvantage of the unscored VCE was that it limited the student's tertiary options available post school.
Brauer College didn't provide any figures but VCE improvement leading teacher Caroline O'Donnell said Brauer had seen a small increase in the number of students applying to undertake an unscored VCE.
She said of the students it approved to complete an unscored VCE in 2023, many had been offered traineeships, apprenticeships, full-time employment or places in TAFE courses or other higher education courses that did not select based on an ATAR.
Ms O'Donnell said students who opted to not sit the VCE exams could start work in their chosen field earlier than other graduating students, provided they'd met all of the VCE outcomes, which gave them a "distinct advantage" over other year 12 students.
Ms O'Donnell said college students who applied to complete an unscored VCE were carefully counselled about future career and pathway plans.
She said students with a "clear and meaningful career plan" that didn't involve an ATAR-based university selection within the first few years of finishing school "may decide there is no reason to achieve an ATAR and their application would be approved".
"Brauer College is pleased that, over time, more students are understanding that a pass in the VCE is not connected to a measure of exam performance put in place by universities," she said. "This means that the VCE is working as it should, and meeting the needs of a diverse range of students as it was designed to do."
Warrnambool's King's College principal Allister Rouse said while all its year 12 students opted to receive an ATAR score in 2023, "there may have been one or two" in previous years who completed an unscored VCE.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.