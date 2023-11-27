Crisis point: 'It's a completely hopeless situation and I know I'm not alone'

A woman who has been forced to live in her van since June last year fears she will be homeless this week.
Evelyn Millard's van recently broke down on the way to Warrnambool, leaving her without a home or a vehicle.
The 71-year-old said she was forced to leave her rental property in St Leonards because she could no longer afford to pay the $275 a week rent.
She is on a disability pension after the publishing business she started collapsed due to her battle with chronic fatigue syndrome and later an autoimmune disease.
Ms Millard said her attempts to find another affordable rental were unsuccessful.
"I had no choice but to put my life's work as an artist in storage and live in my van," she said.
Since then, she has travelled from place to place searching for free or cheap camping sites.
"Everywhere you go, there's no emergency accommodation," Ms Millard said.
"It's a problem nation-wide."
Ms Millard said it was difficult when she had to stay in a caravan park because the costs soon added up.
However, there have been many nights when she has feared for her safety sleeping in her van in public areas.
Ms Millard recently arrived in Warrnambool, where she had hoped to find a two-bedroom property where she could live, write and paint.
She has been staying at a Warrnambool caravan park but is looking for something more permanent.
Ms Millard said she had thousands of pieces of art that she was seeking a benefactor for to allow her to continue to work as an artist.
She said her insurer had told her it may take weeks for them to inspect and repair her van.
"They've told me they will pay for me to stay at the caravan park until Tuesday and that's it," she said.
Ms Millard said she had received food and food vouchers from charities in the city.
However, she is desperate to find a place to stay.
Ms Millard, who has a Bachelor of Fine Arts and ran successful businesses in the past, said she never thought she would find herself in this position.
"It's a complete and utter shock to me," she said.
"It's like the world has gone mad around me."
Ms Millard said she was desperate to find a place to call home.
She would love to secure a two-bedroom unit but would also consider a shed with electricity in the short-term.
"It's a completely hopeless situation and I know I'm not alone," Ms Millard said.
She said she had spoken to countless people on her travels who didn't have a place to call home.
"There are countless people sleeping in cars, fearing for their safety, because they have nowhere to go," Ms Millard said.
"There are more and more women over 55 who are becoming homeless."
Ms Millard has more than 2000 pieces of artwork that have never featured in an exhibition.
She said she would love to host an exhibition in Warrnambool if she was able to secure a place and get her artworks out of storage.
