The Standard
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Best of the best: Golfer 'goes out on a high' with A grade title

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 26 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool golfer Noah Best after clinching Port Fairy's A grade men's championship. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool golfer Noah Best after clinching Port Fairy's A grade men's championship. Pictures by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool golfer Noah Best says he could feel the energy and support on the sidelines as he surged to a memorable A grade club championship on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.