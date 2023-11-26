Best of the best: Golfer 'goes out on a high' with A grade title

Warrnambool golfer Noah Best says he could feel the energy and support on the sidelines as he surged to a memorable A grade club championship on Saturday afternoon.
The 21-year-old claimed a seven-shot victory in the Port Fairy Golf Club men's championship after closing with a two-under par round of 70. He shared the lead at the halfway mark of the 72-hole championship but carded a three-under 69 in the third round to enter the final round with a four-shot advantage over Terry Smith.
Best's 291 across the event, including opening rounds of 78 and 74, saw him master tough conditions, winning ahead of multiple former winner Shane Gurnett while Smith was third.
Best, who will embark on a professional traineeship next year, said the win meant a lot considering he had grown up around the club.
"It's pretty special, I haven't been able to play in it with pennant in Melbourne the past couple of years but being my last chance starting my traineeship next year, it means a lot," he told The Standard.
"To go out on a high is pretty special. It felt like a lot of people were rooting for me.
"Even throughout the week a lot of the members of the club were sending me messages and wishing me luck in the shop.
"I could feel that towards the end and especially when I won a lot of people on the greens came up and congratulated me. It was pretty cool."
The talented sportsman, who is also playing division one cricket with Russells Creek this season, came into the final with a four-shot lead over Terry Smith but showed his composure.
"Early on the weather wasn't too bad and the plan was to keep the ball in play and leave it up to Terry and Shane (Gurnett) to make up the birdies and make up the ground," he said.
"I didn't want to give them any shots back and I managed to make birdies on three of the first five holes and stay level with that and not try and go for too much and just rely on my ball striking to get the job done."
Winslow's Giselle O'Keefe, meanwhile, was crowned A grade women's champion on the day, only four years after first taking up the sport.
The South African-born former professional tennis player, who moved to the area in 2001, admitted Saturday's final round didn't quite go to plan but said a competitive drive ensured she would hold on.
"I probably didn't play that well, I was carrying a bit of an injury but that's not an excuse, I just don't like playing in the rain," she said.
"The rain dampened the spirits a bit but I hung in and managed to get through in the end for the win was good.
"When you compete you just want to win and suppose coming in as the highest handicapper there's a bit of pressure to win and I got through."
O'Keefe, who once held a world ranking of 250 in tennis, said golf was just something that she picked up by chance.
"My husband played and he got me a voucher, four years ago at Christmas and I said I'd buy myself some clubs and see how I go playing with him," she said.
"It felt a bit easier than running around playing tennis, the body doesn't hold up anymore. I guess they say the rest is history.
"I'm enjoying it. We only play comp wise Saturdays and Wednesdays but like with everything the more you work on it the better you'll get."
She said the win was something which surprised her but was proud of her achievement.
"It hasn't really sunk in at this stage," she said.
"I didn't make a big fuss of it, I suppose I haven't really thought about it.
"But to get through on what I thought was a bad day, I'm really pleased."
Full list of winners: Men A Grade - Noah Best (291); Women A Grade - Giselle O'Keefe (322); Men B Grade - Rex Grady (336); Women B Grade - Helen Bacon (377); Men C Grade - Ian Rochfort (363); Women C Grade - Mary McIlroy (435); Men D Grade - Russell Brian (386); Rex Grady Trophy (Male 55 - 65) - Terry Smith (225); Colin Leishman Trophy (Male 66 +) - Rex Grady (251)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.