Clean sweep: Champion trainer wins rich feature races on golden weekend

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher made a clean sweep of rich feature races in New South Wales and Victoria on Saturday.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace won the $1 million Mercury Gong with Detonator Jack at Kembla Grange while Charterhouse was successful in the $500,000 Cranbourne Cup at Cranbourne.
The Kembla Grange and Cranbourne race dates were the principal meetings in New South Wales and Victoria on Saturday. Both meetings carried metropolitan status.
Saturday didn't finish with wins in the Gong and Cranbourne Cup for Australia's leading stable. They also had Unanimous win a $160,000 race and Danaustar take out a $160,000 contest at Kembla Grange while Jimmystar was successful in a $175,000 race.
Maher told The Standard it had been a great day for the stable and was a reward for all the hard work put in behind the scenes by his staff.
"It's very satisfying to win five races at the two meetings," he said. "We're very lucky to have great staff at our various training locations.
"The wins are also wonderful for our loyal owners who entrust us with their horses. I was delighted with the win by Detonator Jack in the $1 million Mercury Gong. Racing New South Wales have done a great job in putting up that sort of prize-money for the Gong.
"I was quietly confident Detonator Jack would run well. We put the blinkers on him. He had been running consistently but I knew the blinkers would really assist him in the Gong. His victory is extra special because there are people from the western district of Victoria in the ownership group of Detonator Jack."
Maher praised the ride by jockey Declan Bates following his win on Charterhouse in the Cranbourne Cup.
"Dec is riding in great form and with great confidence ," he said. "It was an excellent ride from Dec after the horse drew a wide barrier."
The master trainer predicted a bright career in front of Jimmystar following his fourth win from five starts.
