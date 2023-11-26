The Standard
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Clean sweep: Champion trainer wins rich feature races on golden weekend

By Tim Auld
November 26 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clean sweep: Champion trainer wins rich feature races on golden weekend
Clean sweep: Champion trainer wins rich feature races on golden weekend

CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher made a clean sweep of rich feature races in New South Wales and Victoria on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.