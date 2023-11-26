'Full of momentum': Jockey salutes with special country cup win

WARRNAMBOOL jockey Tom Madden won his second country cup within a month on Saturday.
Madden guided the Lindsey Smith-trained Glitter 'N' Gold to victory over Valley Forge and Jackand in the $30,000 Penshurst Cup (2000m).
The Irish-born jockey, who scored his first Australian feature win on Riotous Mischief in the St Arnaud Cup on October 28, was excited with the win by Glitter 'N' Gold.
"It's nice to win any race but to win a country cup has a bit more significance," Madden said.
"The funny thing is I won my first race on Glitter 'N' Gold when I moved to Warrnambool 13 months ago. She's now won six races and I've been fortunate to have been on board her in three of those wins.
"Lindsey has been a huge supporter of mine since I moved to Australia. He's given me numerous opportunities and I'm very grateful for the support I've received from Lindsey and his stable foreman Shane Jackson."
The lightly raced five-year-old mare was slow to begin in Saturday's Penshurst Cup but a well judged ride by Madden saw her score an impressive victory.
"Glitter 'N' Gold is a tough mare," he said. "I had a few worries in the run but once there was an opening at the top of the straight the race was over. I was confident she could win once she took the gap. She finished the race off full of momentum. There's another couple of wins in her."
The Penshurst Cup win by Glitter 'N' Gold was the second leg of a winning double for Madden. He won on Brain Fog earlier in the day.
