'It means a lot': Hundreds participate as talented sportsman is honoured

Warrnambool athlete Tom Hynes says it is a humbling and overwhelming feeling to have hundreds of people from across the community coming together to honour a great mate to many.
The 26-year-old runner was once again the first across the six-kilometre finish line in the second edition of Hally's Run/Walk on Sunday, November 26 at Lake Pertobe in Warrnambool.
Hundreds participated in the six-kilometre and three-kilometre fun run held in honour of Clinton Hall - a talented runner and champion footballer - who suddenly passed away at the age of 43 last year. All funds raised from the day will go towards Hall's three children, as well as the South West Sport Clinton Hall excellence awards.
"I managed to get the win which was good. It was pretty windy but I got to the finish line but more importantly it's all for a good cause," Hynes said after the six-kilometre run.
"I was pretty close to Clinton with running. It means a lot to do this run in honour of him and it's great to see so many come out in support of him.
"It was a big shock when Clinton passed away, but I think all his family and friends have done a wonderful job in putting this event on to honour him but also to help community sport which was a big part of the footy clubs he was in and everything else."
Hynes said he was pleased with his run after navigating through some injuries.
"My running has probably backed off a little bit as compared to a few years ago," he said.
"I've had a bit of an injury so I've just been running to keep fit and trying to improve on that and do the odd race here and there."
Fellow Warrnambool local Harriet Aggett was the first female to cross the finish line not long after, with the impressive athlete powering through the windy course.
The 42-year-old, who only moved to the city a few years ago, said it was an honour to take part.
"It's amazing, it's such a great event," she said.
"I've only been here a couple of years and didn't know Clinton personally but have heard so much about him with the aths club.
"It's a genuine honour to come down and race for him. The community down here is amazing, there are so many great people.
"I love Warrnambool and love the people and doing things like this and catching up with everybody, there's nothing better."
A pair of youngsters saluted in the three-kilometre run with teenagers Archie Holloway and Molly McNeil crossing the finish line as the first male and female runners.
Holloway, 13, who lives in Ballarat and was a family friend of Clinton Hall, said he enjoyed running in the event for the second year in a row.
"I just wanted to remember Clinton and what he did," he said.
"It means a lot and I'm happy to raise some funds for him. Last week I had a fun run in Ballarat and did a bit of training for this event."
For more information on how to donate further, head to the Hally's Run/Walk Facebook page.
