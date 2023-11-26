The Standard
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'It means a lot': Hundreds participate as talented sportsman is honoured

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 26 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Tom Hynes was the first runner across the finish line in Hally's Run on Sunday. Pictures by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Tom Hynes was the first runner across the finish line in Hally's Run on Sunday. Pictures by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool athlete Tom Hynes says it is a humbling and overwhelming feeling to have hundreds of people from across the community coming together to honour a great mate to many.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.