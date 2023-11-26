Housemates celebrate ahead of International Day of People with Disability

Bruce Marney hopes International Day of People with Disability 2023 will inspire people with disabilities to follow their dreams.
Bruce shares a Supported Independent Living unit managed by Southern Stay in Ryot Street Warrnambool and says it's never too late to make a move in your life.
Now 54, moving into the unit three years ago was Bruce's first time living away from his parents.
While he still loves them dearly, he also loves his new-found independence.
Bruce and his housemate Kevin Hamann moved in when the unit opened in 2020.
It was a big step but one Bruce is glad he took.
"I had been at Mum and Dad's but was keen to move," Bruce said.
"It is really good; this should have been here 30 or 40 years ago."
He now enjoys his privacy but also the opportunities to socialise not only with Kevin but with other residents in an adjoining unit and nearby group house.
"It's good to have company but we can spend time on our own any time we want," Bruce said.
"This is a good option. I'd say to anyone with a disability, if you're living at home and want to move out, by all means go for it."
Kevin had previously lived in supported accommodation in Kerr Street and likewise has enjoyed moving into the new, spacious unit.
Kevin and Bruce knew each other before moving in together.
"It's really good. We get along well," Kevin said.
While they enjoy their unit, the pair can go shopping on their motorised wheelchairs together or alone or can join Southern Stay group trips.
Carers are onsite around the clock.
Southern Stay chief executive officer Paul Lougheed said the International Day of People with Disability was a day to celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disability.
"These achievements and contributions are best supported when people have access to safe, secure and accessible housing," he said.
Southern Stay provides support to 55 residents across 19 houses in Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland, providing supports 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. Many of the houses consist of two to three residents.
"Our agency is committed to providing a high standard of housing and over the last few years has developed four new houses for people with high complex support needs," Mr Lougheed said.
"At Southern Stay we strive to make our houses a 'home'. The importance of a 'home' cannot be underestimated as it provides for many things.
"Homes provides security and privacy. Homes give people a sense of control, belonging and identity. Memories can be created in homes. Families and friends come together in homes.
"When people have the choice of housing that supports their needs the impacts can be life changing."
Mr Lougheed said the NDIS was opening up new opportunities for people to explore housing choices and enabling people with disabilities to choose where and with whom they live.
International Day of People with Disability 2023 on Sunday, December 3 is following the theme `United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.'
