Man taken to hospital after being attacked by dog on Warrnambool walking track

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Warrnambool on Saturday.
Acting Sergeant Rob McKinley, of Warrnambool police, said a 69-year-old man was on the Russells Creek walking track shortly before 9am.
"The man was walking on the Russells Creek walking track between Queens and Mortlake roads," Acting Sergeant McKinley said.
"Three dogs exited a property in that vicinity and one of the dogs bit him on the left leg.
"It left a small puncture wound and the man was transported to hospital in an ambulance."
Acting Sergeant McKinley said the matter had been handed over to the Warrnambool City Council to investigate.
"Police call on all animal owners to ensure animals are under control and in a secure backyard," he said.
A council spokesman told The Standard it had arrangements in place for dealing with dangerous, menacing and restricted breed dogs through its Domestic Animal Management Plan.
The spokesman said there were usually about 20 to 30 known menacing dogs in Warrnambool, sometimes one or two dangerous dogs and there are currently no restricted breed dogs.
"Once these types of dogs have been identified they are placed on a Victorian Declared Dog Register," he said.
"Owners must also ensure a declared dog wears a distinguishing dog collar, has an appropriate enclosure and signage in place."
"In the event of a dog attack or where someone considers a dog to be dangerous or menacing, we encourage people to call council's Local Laws team, which provides a 24-hour emergency service."
The spokesman said process of declaring a dog to be dangerous or menacing was governed by the Domestic Animals Act.
"This includes the following: council does not refuse the registration of a declared dog that meets all legislative and council requirements of the declaration," he said.
"Higher registration fees are charged for declared dangerous and restricted breed dogs but not menacing dogs.
"Following an investigation, council will issue a letter of proposed declaration explaining the incident, reasons and requirements. This may be followed by a letter including reasons for the declaration.
"All declared dogs, at a minimum, are required to be muzzled and on a lead at all times."
The Standard reported in July 2021 a child had been taken to hospital after a dog attack.
In 2020, the council said there had been an increase in the number of dog attacks.
The council said at the time there had been 16 dogs attacks, nine which included people, in a month.
A council spokesman said at the time when a dog attack is reported, local laws officers will carry out an investigation which includes collection of evidence and interviewing victims, dog owners and witnesses.
Officers will typically follow up on reports made to police, doctors and veterinarians.
Pet registration fees go towards funding this local laws service, the spokesman said.
