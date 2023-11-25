The Standard
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Man taken to hospital after being attacked by dog on Warrnambool walking track

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 26 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog on the Russells Creek walking track on Saturday.
A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog on the Russells Creek walking track on Saturday.

A man was taken to hospital after he was attacked by a dog in Warrnambool on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help