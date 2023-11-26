The Standardsport
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

'A good result': Brothers shine as rain intervenes across association

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
November 26 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bookaar's Eddie Lucas, pictured batting last season, played a vital cameo with the bat. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Bookaar's Eddie Lucas, pictured batting last season, played a vital cameo with the bat. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A pair of brothers who played vital cameos in a rain-marred weekend of cricket ensured Bookaar would walk away with an important victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.