'A good result': Brothers shine as rain intervenes across association

A pair of brothers who played vital cameos in a rain-marred weekend of cricket ensured Bookaar would walk away with an important victory.
The reigning South West Cricket division one premiers were the only team to achieve a winning result on Saturday against winless Ecklin, with inclement weather forcing the remaining three matches to be abandoned.
The Pelicans reached 2-61 from 14.2 overs in pursuit of 112 for victory before rain intervened, with the Duckworth-Lewis method applied.
But if not for the performances of brothers Eddie and Charlie Lucas, it may have been a different story for the Pelicans.
With a race against time, Charlie took a star turn with the ball, excelling in the wet conditions and snaring 5-14 to rattle through the middle and lower order and ensure the Frogs' innings would come to an end more than an hour early.
Skipper Tim Fitzgerald took 3-41 in an important supporting role and said in the tough conditions having players with a luxury to adapt was the catalyst for the win.
"Our openers were bowling off a run and there was a bit of drizzle that came in so Charlie and myself, we kind of bowl from our shoulder and can just bowl off a few steps and just hit a spot and that's what we did," and said.
"Charlie is all shoulder, he's probably the same pace off his shorter run-up than when he's on his longer run.
"You've got to adapt to the conditions week-to-week and he managed to do that for us.
"He was just stump-to-stump all day and bowled really well, got the rewards."
As rain threatened to derail the chase, a brisk 39 not out from 42 balls from Eddie, who also serves as the club's president, ensured the Pelicans would immediately stay ahead of the run-rate.
The aggressive opener slapped a six and a four with the Pelicans losing just the two wickets.
"With all the live scoring and updates available to us now it does the Duckworth system for you and we were pretty much above that from the start so it was excellent," Fitzgerald said.
We bowled the 30 and they bowled 15 so there was enough cricket played in the end so a good result.
"We managed to be in a situation where we were in the box seat to win the game. We stuck around and waited for a break, but the pitch just got too wet in the end."
