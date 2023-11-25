'I love the smell of coal': Growing up next to tracks sparks love of trains

Every time a historic train comes to town, Warrnambool's John Farrer makes sure is has a ticket to go on it.
So when the royal train pulled out of the station on Saturday for a lunch trip to Camperdown and back, Mr Farrer was aboard.
"Wherever there is one, we'll go on it," he said.
Mr Farrer said he will even to various parts of the state just to ride historic trains.
Born and bred in Panmure, Mr Farrer grew up living next to the railway line which is where his lifelong passion for trains grew.
"I just love trains. I don't know why but I do," he said.
As a kid he would sneak down to the railway culverts and watch as the trains would go passed.
"I'd do it whenever mum wasn't there, I'd climb the culverts when I was a kid and let the train go over the top of you. I loved that," Mr Farrer said.
He remembers the old passenger trains that would go past with carriages just like those on the royal train on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
But he also remembers with fondness when the trains would also cart coal. "I love the smell of coal," he said.
Buying his own farm in Purnim may have taken him away from the train line but the nostalgia of growing up next to the historic trains is something that has stayed with him.
And at 74, he has been planning to retire for the past nine years.
"But I still love mucking around with trucks and graders. I love it and I love trains," he said.
The royal train was in Warrnambool as part of a charter tour, and while here offered a lunch shuttle to Camperdown for a day out.
Among the carriages on the train were the Yarra parlour car with its end platform and State Car Four which was built in 1912 for a succession of royal visits.
The royal train will depart Warrnambool on Sunday morning with its 70 charter passengers enjoying breakfast aboard the dining car at the station before it leaves.
