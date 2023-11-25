Zoo beauty: School transformed into safari jungle for market fundraiser

It took about nine months of planning and countless hours over six weeks to create but Woodford Primary School now has its own jungle.
With a little help from Melbourne Zoo, the school's multi-purpose room was turned a safari-themed room for its annual market fundraiser event Saturday, November 25, 2023.
While most of the animals might have been toys, a real-life bearded dragon brought the room to life.
A smoke machine added to the atmosphere of the misty waterfall, and there were plenty of Instagram worthy photo opportunities.
President of the school's parents' club Julie Goodman said there were people who had been doing things at home for months and months to help stage the market.
She said she couldn't even begin to count how many hours she and others had spent helping to create the jungle room which the school plans keep for at least the next few weeks.
Principal Daniel Watson said there were a lot of kids during recess and lunchtimes painting the leaves and vines.
Ms Goodman said they had recycled supermarket brown paper bags, twisting them into vines that lined the room - a noise task.
"My husband has had to watch TV with subtitles on because I've been pulling apart bags. He couldn't hear the TV," she said.
The school is part of the zoo's fighting extinction education program, and students had recently been on a trip to Melbourne to visit the animals there.
"They were kind enough to supply us with so many things to bring everything to life today," Ms Goodman said.
The market also featured live music, food stalls, farm animals, lazer tag and ten-pin bowling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.