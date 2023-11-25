'Always made to feel welcome': Respected administrator's passion for club

Ray Cooknell has packed plenty into his 12 years at the City Memorial Bowls Club.
The 69-year-old retired to Warrnambool in 2011 with his wife from Kyabram and by chance made his way to the Cramer Street-based club and hasn't looked back.
Not only is the passionate lawn bowler a valued member on the greens in the club's City Gold division one team in the Western District Playing Area but a reliable and hard working presence in a variety of important administration roles.
"I got to the club by accident really, it just kind of happened. We didn't really know anybody at either (Warrnambool) club, we turned up here and were always made to feel welcome," he said prior to the match at home against Timboon Gold on Saturday, November 25.
"We continued the association ever since and I've really enjoyed it."
After only a couple of years as a player, Cooknell - who currently serves as the chairman of the board - took up an administration role within the club, something he is proud and humbled to be involved in.
"I've been on the board for about 10 years now, so I've been part of the development of the roof and other projects," he said.
"It's a bit of a challenge when you do hold a position within a club. Nine times out of ten you're not very popular, there is issues to deal with and aren't the most popular person at times but you've got to balance that with what you think is the right thing for the club going forward."
Cooknell said the club was in a healthy position but added the sport had its challenges bringing younger people in and shoring up the future.
"We're pretty healthy because of the facilities we've got," he said. "When you look across the rest of the area down here the big challenge is bringing younger people into the sport.
"All clubs have this challenge. This facility here helps us with things like playing at night and it becomes attractive for people who are working but there's a lot of competitions for younger people in their leisure time but overall it's challenging to get that younger demographic."
Cooknell's division one side scored an impressive and important win on Saturday, winning 75-45.
Despite a wet and wild day of weather in the district, Dunkeld Blue enjoyed a comprehensive 82-35 win against Warrnambool Blue, Port Fairy Red won 72-46 against City Red, Warrnammbool Gold won 89-42 while Mortlake Blue won 70-40 against Koroit Blue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.