Tower upgrade set to disrupt city's mobile phone coverage

Mobile phone services could be disrupted in parts of Warrnambool next week with upgrade works scheduled for one of the city's towers.
A Telstra spokesperson said that it had been advised that a third party would be upgrading its mobile network on Telstra's mobile network tower at Warrnambool West.
The works would be carried out from Monday, November 27, 2023 to Friday December 1, 2023.
The works would require some temporary eight-hour daily service disruptions, the Telstra spokesperson said.
"The mobile network should be restored at the end of the work day," the spokesperson said.
Landlines, NBN internet services and mobile coverage from other providers would not be impacted.
Telstra mobile customers will be advised of the works via text message.
"Any calls to Triple Zero from a Telstra mobile when the site is off air will automatically be diverted to an working mobile network for connection to emergency services," the spokesperson said.
Mobile phone users have been urged to use Wi-Fi signals at home or at work if they have it when disruptions occur.
"We know that many businesses use the Telstra network for their EFTPOS terminals," the spokesperson said.
"Telstra does not operate the EFTPOS network. It is operated by financial institutions."
But Telstra has advised businesses to explore whether they can be connected using fixed line or Wi-Fi/NBN connections.
"Retailers should contact their bank for more information and details on how to switch between these methods to ensure continuous service."
