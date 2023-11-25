The Standard
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Tower upgrade set to disrupt city's mobile phone coverage

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
November 25 2023 - 12:27pm
Mobile phone users could experience disruptions next week as works is carried out on one of the city's towers. Picture file
Mobile phone services could be disrupted in parts of Warrnambool next week with upgrade works scheduled for one of the city's towers.

