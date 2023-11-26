'Desire for a cafe': New business launches in city's growing east

A long-established row of shops in east Warrnambool is home to a new cafe.
Cafe Wilba & Co. opened on November 18, 2023 and is a new addition to Nicholson Street and next door to a fish and chip shop and milk bar.
Over the years the premises have been a butcher, video shop, hairdresser and more recently an Asian grocer, but never a cafe.
Cafe owners Jess Tumbri and Adrian Gibson said the family business was 12 months in the making, taking over the premises in November 2022.
The old building underwent significant renovations including a new commercial kitchen and is bathed in natural light with new windows and doors, including a servery window.
The couple, who have two children, hope the cafe will be a meeting spot for nearby residents and the wider Warrnambool community.
Its deli fridge is filled with 'grab and go' foods including salad bowls, paninis, sandwiches and it also offers cooked breakfasts. They plan to offer fresh and seasonal items that are "a bit different".
Ms Tumbri said they hoped to grow the small team to employ a total of about 10 people in the coming months.
The couple said there was a need for a cafe in the area which included the growing housing estates off Hopkins Point Road and surrounding areas which were increasing in popularity with young families.
Lyndoch Living employees and Warrnambool East Primary School families have already embraced the new cafe.
"We've had really good support from the local east community," Mr Gibson said. "They've been really great," Mr Gibson said.
"There wasn't a lot in east," Mr Gibson said. "We've always lived in east and there wasn't a lot of places to go.
"You had to go into town. There wasn't a lot of options to walk to and get a coffee and meet up with people.
"We've seen a lot of people walking dogs and pushing prams. It seems to be a younger crowd around east," he said.
Ms Tumbri said they'd had amazing feedback in the first week and the customer response was encouraging.
"We looked at the CBD but when this popped up I thought there might be a desire for a cafe," Ms Tumbri said.
"It's that meeting place that's not around here."
It's open Monday to Friday from 6am to 3.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 7am to 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.