Emergency services called to electrical fire in roof of city business

Emergency services are at the scene of an electrical fire in the roof of a Warrnambool business.
A Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) spokesman said a three phase power connector caught fire at the Warrnambool RACV building in Koroit Street at 2.09pm on Friday, November 24, 2023.
He said the fire was still smouldering at 3.15pm but the scene had been deemed safe.
He said a dry chemical fire extinguisher was used and FRV was now working with Powercor as it replaced the power unit.
He said FRV had been monitoring the scene to ensure there was no live power in the awning of the building.
The spokesman said thermal imagining and the unit's aerial appliance were being used.
Koroit Street is closed to traffic between Kepler and Liebig Streets.
