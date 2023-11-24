Heavy rain puts south-west emergency services on flash flooding alert

One south-west town is bearing the brunt of heavy rain, recording 16mm in an event keeping emergency services "vigilant".
SES operations manager Stephen McDowell said the Hamilton area had been most affected by the widespread downpour which began about lunch time on Friday, November 24.
"At this stage we've only had two call outs across the south-west which have both been with our Hamilton unit for flooding," he said.
"Apart from that, we're basically watching the weather systems to see what it's going to do. But our understanding is we're not going to see excessive rainfall in this event.
"We are seeing some steady rain at the moment, this will probably continue for the rest of the day but we're not expecting any significant problems - but if we do it'd be for flash flooding.
"The odds of that happening depends on how many hours we see this steady rainfall occurring for and whether there's any isolated storms.
"There are a chance of those storms in a very small area, so that's what we're watching but at this stage that hasn't occurred. We've very vigilant and keeping an eye out at this stage."
Elsewhere, Warrnambool recorded 10.4mm of rain since 9am, Camperdown 9.2mm and Port Fairy 6.2mm.
Mr McDowell said while too late for this rainfall event, he recommended safeguarding measures before the coming week.
"There is forecast rain and storms throughout next week, so when this weather lifts up please check down pipes and spouting and make sure they're not blocked," he said.
"With the storms, we can see some strong winds so secure your outdoor furniture and don't park under trees."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.