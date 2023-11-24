The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Heavy rain puts south-west emergency services on flash flooding alert

By Jessica Greenan
November 24 2023 - 2:26pm
SES operations manager Stephen McDowell said heavy rainfall was also expected next week.
One south-west town is bearing the brunt of heavy rain, recording 16mm in an event keeping emergency services "vigilant".

