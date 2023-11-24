The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Mental health beds years behind schedule at region's biggest hospital

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated November 24 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 3:44pm
Warrnambool was supposed to have five new acute mental health beds by early 2022, but the project is now unlikely to be finished before 2025.
Warrnambool's five new acute mental health beds are years behind schedule and won't be delivered for at least another year, South West Healthcare has revealed.

