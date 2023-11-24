The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Takes away a lot of the uncertainty': Cash boost for famous bike race

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Jacinta Ermacora announces $80,000 for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival which was welcomed by organiser Shane Wilson. Picture by Anthony Brady
MP Jacinta Ermacora announces $80,000 for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival which was welcomed by organiser Shane Wilson. Picture by Anthony Brady

The future of Australia's "greatest cycling event" has been locked in with a "significant" $80,000 cash injection from the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.