'Takes away a lot of the uncertainty': Cash boost for famous bike race

The future of Australia's "greatest cycling event" has been locked in with a "significant" $80,000 cash injection from the state government.
The 40 per cent jump in funding for the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival was announced by Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora on Friday, November 24, 2023.
With costs of staging the event "going through the roof", event organiser Shane Wilson said the funds had secured the event which will run in February 2024.
"This is a real shot in the arm for us. It's fantastic," Mr Wilson said.
"Fortunately the government has really stepped up and helped us out."
Last year there were concerns about a funding shortfall for the event which was hit with rising costs.
But Mr Wilson said the government had stepped up to secure the event and "get it across the line", tipping $55,000 in. Now that has been upped to $80,000.
"This year, it locks it in and takes away a lot of the uncertainty that we have. It's a significant sum of money," he said.
"The Melbourne to Warrnambool has been going since 1895. It's Australia's greatest cycling event.
"Generations in the past have looked after this great event so that we can continue to deliver it. It's something to celebrate."
Ms Ermacora said supporting the iconic elite-level cycling race was a priority for the state government.
"Gender equality is a really important priority of our government. In scheduling the prizemoney, it's very important that it's equal," she said.
Mr Wilson said the Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic - introduced two years ago - which was a really important part of the calendar.
"The opportunity for the best female cyclists in Australia to battle it out on Raglan Parade is something I know they cherish," he said.
"We've had two editions of the Warrnambool Women's Cycling Classic and probably they've been better races than the men's. They've been fantastic events."
Ms Ermacora said the racing created an awesome atmosphere in Warrnambool and the economic benefits were significant.
"We have a lot to be proud of," she said.
She said she had been constantly advocating for the event over the past seven months and met with the sports minister Steve Dimopoulos at least four times.
