More sips over summer as city's popular watering holes extend opening hours

There'll be more opportunities for a sip at some of Warrnambool's favourite watering holes with extended hours announced ahead of summer.
Laneway Bar, which previously traded on Fridays between December and February, opened early on Friday, November 17, 2023 and for the first time is hosting Saturday nights at 78-82 Liebig Street.
Proprietor Paddy O'Brien hailed the first weekend a success with about 700 people visiting over the two days.
The pop-up bar first opened in 2015 and when Mr O'Brien saw the opportunity to add an extra night, he jumped at it.
"The venue has become more established the longer we have run it and it was really only open one night a week given it was too time demanding but now that we've streamlined some of the operations, we have the ability to open two," he said.
He said he opened the bar two weeks earlier than usual to get a head start.
"Opening in the thick of December is just chaos everywhere so opening two weeks earlier gave us the opportunity to get our systems in place before that chaos starts up," Mr O'Brien said.
He said the two nights' trade would also allow for more flexibility.
"Historically we cancel about three weeks a year given the weather and now we're able to pick and choose between the Friday and Saturday, if we have to, depending on what is going to work at the time," he said.
He said those who attended the opening weekend would also have seen some aesthetic changes.
"Now we've got some things in place like the container, beer taps, toilets - the utilitarian things - we've been able to reassess and tie everything in together to make it more comfortable and a bit nicer on the eye as well," he said.
In Timor Street, the Dart and Marlin has thrown its doors open on Sundays for a special run of long lunches.
Owner Dave de Cateret said the bar was now open from 12.30pm Sundays with the aim to "encourage a little bit more of a refined offering".
"We'll be offering a set menu of four courses or wine and food that isn't our traditional pasta and pizza options during the day time," he said.
There will also be live music on Sundays in the beer garden between December and February.
Mr de Cateret said the Sundays would showcase local musicians as well as south-west producers like Illowa's Volcano Produce and Merri Banks Market Garden.
He said a portion of the beer garden would soon be sheltered from the city's unpredictable weather with upgrades expected to be completed in about a week.
The summer will also see the return of a crowd favourite as The Lawn Bar slings cocktails again at Pertobe Road from December 1, running through to January 26, 2024.
It will be the fourth consecutive summer trade for the outdoor pop-up bar, which overlooks the lush grass courts at the Lawn Tennis Club.
