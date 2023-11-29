Building an iconic family business: Pontings celebrates a century

One of Warrnambool's longest-serving family businesses, Pontings Mitre 10, is celebrating a century of trade.
Since 1923 the timber and hardware store has helped build south-west homes and commercial properties, evolving and increasing its product range as the city's population grew.
So too has its business premises in the heart of town, expanding and spilling into neighbouring properties its owners have purchased to help future-proof operations.
The family business was founded by siblings Walter and Len Ponting, who purchased Dawkins and Sons Ironmonger, renaming it Ponting Brothers, supplying products to builders and farmers in the region.
Walter's three sons Alex, Jim and Walter junior took it on in the 1940s.
Today the business is owned and operated by directors Walter 'John' Ponting and Pam Madner and Michael Miller. It employs more than 60 people, including the third-generation family members.
The business celebrated its centenary milestone with a sit-down dinner in the timber yards for 240 people, including family members, suppliers, builders and other guests and industry representatives in October and held a family day for south-west residents in November 2023.
Mr Ponting said the business was an integral part of the local community and over the years its team had developed relationships and friendships from customers to suppliers and family members.
He said 35 years ago he would never have imagined he would be running the business recalling how his dad "dragged" him out of the surf to work in his sawmill.
Mr Ponting said after the sawmill's closure he came to work at Pontings with his two uncles, sister, cousins, a brother-in-law and his former wife Raelene, with his children Leah, Emma and Harry later doing stints in the business.
Mr Ponting likened being in a family business to being on a roller coaster ride with "lots of different opinions to be considered and lots of personal highs and lows".
As part of the store's centenary an honour board listing the names of more than 620 of its past and current employees was created. It now stands proudly inside on the wall near the Lava Street entrance.
It was a labour of love for Warrnambool resident and retired team member Arthur Taylor who worked at Pontings for 30 years who tracked down the names of some of the store's earliest employees.
Ms Madner said the transformation of the next-door site, a former petrol station on Raglan Parade which it purchased in 2021, into a purpose-built timber storage shed and truck unloading bay in the trade yard had improved customer and staff safety and accessibility.
"It has been a much-needed space to grow our business," Ms Madner said.
