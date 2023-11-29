The Standard
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Building an iconic family business: Pontings celebrates a century

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
November 29 2023 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Warrnambool's longest-serving family businesses, Pontings Mitre 10, is celebrating a century of trade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.