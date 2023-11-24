The Standard
Great white near Portland becomes Australia's first confirmed orca kill

By Aaron Smith
Updated November 24 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:46pm
The first confirmed great white shark to be killed by an orca in Australian waters washed up at Cape Bridgewater. Picture supplied by Michelle Holcombe
The half-eaten carcass of a great white shark that washed up near Portland has been confirmed to have fallen victim to an orca attack.

