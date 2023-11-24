Man arrested after police raid Purnim address

A 47-year-old old man is expected to appear in Warrnambool court charged with three home burglaries.
A police spokesman said a warrant was executed at a Purnim address on Friday morning, the man was arrested and items suspected of being stolen in the burglaries were seized.
The investigation related to three residential burglaries committed in Warrnambool during the past month.
Police will allege jewellery and electronics were stolen.
The man is being interviewed, is expected to be charged and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon, November 24, for a bail/remand hearing.
Police are expected to oppose bail on the grounds the man is an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
He's well known to police and has a significant criminal history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.