The Standard
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man arrested after police raid Purnim address

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man arrested after police raid Purnim address
Man arrested after police raid Purnim address

A 47-year-old old man is expected to appear in Warrnambool court charged with three home burglaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.