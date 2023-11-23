More-than-a-century-old decommissioned church ready for its next chapter

A 133-year-old former Presbyterian church in Woodford is up for grabs.
The property at 18 Mill Street - which also consists of the Woodford Community Hall on just over a hectare of land - is expected to fetch up to $798,000.
Homeseeka real estate agent Martin Rivett said there'd been "plenty of local interest, as well as from the city" for the 1890-dated building. Being zoned residential, he said it could be re-purposed as a home or as accommodation, pending the appropriate permits.
"It's a unique sort of thing," he said.
"Converting churches into homes has been done for a long time now in many different countries. This definitely would be a unique sort of home to live in."
The church has classic Gothic features and includes sculptured arches over the lancet window as well as two chimneys. It also has several solid timber double doors and a myriad of original door knobs and fixtures.
The adjacent weatherboard community hall features arched windows and a kitchen area to the side. An external bathroom and toilets were installed on the property at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.