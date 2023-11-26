$510m project's latest hurdle: New trains too long for city's platform

A new fleet of trains promised to offer greater comfort and reliability on the Warrnambool line will be too long for the city's station platform.
The VLocity trains, announced for the Warrnambool line back in 2017, will run as either a three-carriage (222 seats) or six-carriage (444 seats) train.
But the length of the Warrnambool train station can not cater for all six carriages with the platform effectively running one carriage short.
That means passengers in the sixth carriage would be unable to board/depart that car.
The city's current service runs three to five-car N-class carriage sets with the latter seating more than 400 passengers.
While there looks to be ample room for the extension of the platform, it is not part of the works included in Regional Rail Revival's (RRR) current budget, which has blown out to $510 million.
The Warrnambool line services 21 stations between the city and Melbourne.
The Standard asked RRR on November 24 if there were other platforms that would fall short.
A response was not received by deadline.
It is one of a number of hiccups experienced during the project, which has already seen a fifth daily return service introduced in December 2022 as part of stage one, and aims to operate VLocity trains after the completion of stage two.
Premier Jacinta Allan told The Standard in January 2020 when she was transport minister the line was in "much worse condition than what was initially anticipated", causing delays.
She said the state government was doing a business case at the time to "fully scope out the track work and what it costs to run VLocity on the line".
That included looking at each level crossing and working out the "best treatment" for each one.
Then in September 2021 The Standard reported the upgrades would only allow the VLocity trains to run at the same speed as the current diesel trains - 115kmh - or slower.
Further track upgrades are required to allow VLocity trains to travel up to 160 kmh, which are not included in the $510 million investment.
Warrnambool train user Peter Brown said planning for the upgrade had been "woeful".
"It seems to be that one thing after the other pops up and it's just adding to the project," he said.
"Every year it's delayed and the costs are increased by whatever percentage. It hasn't been well planned at all."
Mr Brown, who just turned 68, said he expected to be 78 when he finally boarded a VLocity in Warrnambool.
But he said he no longer cared for the delays because the new VLocitys were "sub-par" compared with Warrnambool's current fleet.
Mr Brown has previously spoken of the state government's "one size fits all" approach to their long haul services.
In July 2022 The Standard reported the long-awaited VLocity train would have no snacks and less seats when they finally rolled into town.
The current long-haul trains, some of which are more than 30 years old, offer staffed catering facilities which are a bespoke feature that won't be included in the new broad gauge trains.
On November 16, 2023 a Rail Projects Victoria spokesman said passengers on the Warrnambool line would have seen progress at level crossings while "enjoying the additional services the project had already delivered".
"We're focused on completing this project and getting modern and accessible VLocity trains travelling on the Warrnambool Line as soon as possible," he said.
When the VLocitys would actually run on the line remain unanswered.
The Warrnambool line project involves upgrades to train detection technology at more than 50 public level crossings to detect VLocity trains, and the installation of boom gates, bells and flashing lights at 17 of those crossings to improve safety and ensure all public crossings on the line are protected, while a stabling upgrade at Warrnambool station will enable VLocity trains to be housed overnight.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.