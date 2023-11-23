Master horse trainer's two chances to snare metropolitan cup

CHAMPION horse trainer Ciaron Maher has set up a two-pronged attack to win his second Cranbourne Cup in five years on Saturday, November 25.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, accepted with Ascension and Charterhouse in the $500,000 listed race to be run over 1600 metres.
Cranbourne's cup meeting is the principal meet in Victoria on the day and carries metropolitan status.
The Winslow training export told The Standard he was a leaning towards Ascension in the feature race on the 10-event program.
"Ascension has very good form leading into the Cranbourne Cup," Maher said.
"His last run in the Seymour Cup was a pleasing effort. He ran third on the back of a win in the Gold Nugget.
"He drops 4.5 kilograms on Saturday compared to his Seymour Cup run and that's a big drop in weight.
"Ascension runs on the pace and I think the track will suit him. They have forecast a few showers and he goes good on soft ground."
Maher said the race was wide open.
"It's a very open Cranbourne Cup. There appears to be plenty of chances including Pounding, Just Folk if he gets conditions to suit, Foxy Cleopatra and Euphoric," he said.
Maher said he was looking for an improved run from his import Charterhouse in the Cranbourne Cup.
"Charterhouse should improve with the two runs in this campaign under his belt," he said.
"His run in the Toorak Handicap looked a bit disappointing but he drops a lot in grade to the Cranbourne Cup."
Early betting markets on the main race have Ascension as a $7 pop and Charterhouse is rated an $18 chance.
Warrnambool trainers Maddi Raymond and Daniel Bowman have runners at the Cranbourne meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.