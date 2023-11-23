The Standard
Court and Crime

WorkSafe investigates after teen suffers hand injury in pizza shop incident

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 24 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 10:05am
WorkSafe has requested a Warrnambool pizza shop rectify a number of safety issues after a teenage worker suffered a significant hand injury.

Andrew Thomson

