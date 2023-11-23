WorkSafe investigates after teen suffers hand injury in pizza shop incident

WorkSafe has requested a Warrnambool pizza shop rectify a number of safety issues after a teenage worker suffered a significant hand injury.
"WorkSafe has visited the workplace to ensure occupational health and safety obligations are being met," a spokesman told The Standard.
The spokesman said WorkSafe could not comment further on the matter.
It's understood Warrnambool's Town & Country Pizza and Pasta was visited and inspected after concerns were raised with the authority following an incident in which a teenager suffered a hand injury while operating a pizza dough flattening machine.
The youth's injury will require reconstructive surgery.
Town & Country Pizza and Pasta Warrnambool owner Luke Cann said the business was working with WorkSafe inspectors.
"They seem to be happy with the processes we are putting in place and it's pretty much all sorted," he said.
