South-west dairy expert says animal welfare key to improving public opinion

A veterinarian and dairy farmer from Dixie says not enough people think the industry cares enough for its cows.
The finding comes from a report by 2021 Nuffield Scholar Lucy Collins, who visited more than 100 farms across nine countries while investigating welfare practices.
She found that while Australian dairy farmers largely "did the right thing" and had animal welfare front-of-mind, there was a lack of a "structured approach" to assessing and improving cow welfare.
"The problem the Australian dairy industry is facing - according to our trust tracker - one in four consumers do not believe that my community and I are doing a good job of caring for our cows," Ms Collins said.
"Social sustainability in agriculture requires honest conversations and introspection. It requires having the humility to listen, the curiosity to seek to understand, and the courage to want change."
She said an animal welfare assessment program needed to be adopted.
"Adequate financial resourcing, ongoing stakeholder collaboration and consultation, appropriate data utilisation and a commitment to continuous improvement will be key to realising the benefits of any assurance program," Ms Collins said.
"Any welfare assessment framework should aspire to remain open to incorporating new knowledge, scientific or regulatory advancements and emerging citizen concerns.
"Collaboration, transparency, and a shared vision for animal welfare are essential for improving trust in Australia's dairy industry."
She said Australia was falling behind.
"After some research I was shocked to discover the number of assessment programs in existence around the world, and that we didn't already have one here beyond the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines," Ms Collins said.
"It is time the Australian dairy industry got real about welfare assurance and had a whole-of-supply-chain conversation about our aspirations for the future.
"While there are some mandatory and some voluntary animal welfare industry policies already in place, the implementation of a dedicated program would provide a more systematic and structured approach to assessing and improving cow welfare and offer farmers the ability to benchmark."
