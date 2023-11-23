Glassing and two separate hits by young night clubber 'cowardly conduct'

An apprentice tradesman who punched a man in a nightclub to the face while holding a glass and twice coward punched another rival has been fined $4000.
Alex Parsons, 19, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 23, to intentionally causing injury and two counts of committing assaults in company.
He was convicted and placed on a two-year good behaviour bond, with the condition he pay $4000 to the court fund in the next six months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Parsons if he breached the order by offending during the next two years, he would be jailed for at least six months.
He's also been banned from Warrnambool CBD licensed premises.
Police told the court at 10.30pm on May 6 a group of friends were drinking in the Seanachai nightclub.
There was tension involving a woman who had been harassed due to her relationship with a new partner.
About midnight that led to a 37-year-old man pulling another patron's hat over his eyes three times.
Parsons had a drink in his hand, he approached the older man and punched him, smashing the glass on the man's face.
Parsons continued to punch the victim to the head before security intervened and escorted him outside, where he was arrested by police.
Officers noticed a cut to Parsons' hand and he told them he had punched the victim to the face with a glass.
He was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital, where he received stitches to a wound and during an interview admitted to police there where issues with other people.
The victim was transported to hospital via ambulance, suffered a fractured nose and fortunately only multiple small superficial cuts.
In a second incident at the Highline bar there was a minor altercation.
At 3.30am on April 23, the young male victim left the venue, walked north on Liebig Street and turned into a laneway.
He then felt a blow to the back of his head, turned and saw Parsons and a co-accused standing there.
He realised he had been struck to the head by Parsons and was then told, "you're not going anywhere".
Parsons and the other man then punched the victim multiple times to the head before a witness intervened and then Parsons again started punching the victim.
The victim's shirt was pulled over his head, he was pushed to the ground and Parsons kicked him to the chest and head.
The victim suffered a painful bloody nose, bruising to his face and his back.
There was an effort to mediate by the victim through the accused's mother and the attack was not initially reported to police.
But the following weekend the victim went to a music festival in Bendigo and about 11pm was walking back to a camp ground at a primary school.
He heard heavy footsteps behind him and then suffered a blow to the back of his head.
Parsons had hit him again while in the company of another co-accused.
Parsons said "G'day" and started punching the victim to the face, connecting with a clenched first several times.
The victim stumbled into a tent and the assault eventually ended.
The attacks were reported to police on May 3, Parsons was arrested five days later.
A lawyer submitted a psychiatric report which found Parsons suffered ADHD and he had poor impulse control.
He said his client was a youthful offender, had no prior court appearances, the injuries suffered by the victims could have been more serious and Parsons was making efforts to rehabilitate.
"A jail sentence would be catastrophic for him," the lawyer said, adding there had been ongoing issues with the coward punch victim and they were not unprovoked assaults.
The lawyer said there had been underlying tension, animosity and the glassing victim had also provoked his client.
"A term of imprisonment would effectively end his life before it's began," he said.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the nightclub glassing was appalling and Parsons was twice involved in bullying and throwing coward punches.
He said the glassing incident had the potential to end up in a significant jail term, let alone the two coward punch incidents which the magistrate labelled "cowardly".
"They are called coward punches," he said.
The magistrates said in the space of three weeks Parsons had been involved in a nightclub glassing and two assaults in company, one which involved the victim going to ground and being kicked.
"By any measure it's bullying and cowardly conduct which needs to be denounced in the strongest possible terms," Mr Lethbridge said.
"You could have caused a good deal of harm. You have sidestepped a jail term by a whisker today.
"If you breach these orders you will come back to court to be sentenced and can expect to receive a six months term of imprisonment.
"You need to understand you can't violently hurt someone else."
