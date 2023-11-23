Big Mac attack victims terrorised, offender ends up with a suspended jail term

A 55-year-old man who engaged in a McDonald's restaurant drive-thru attack in the pursuit of a Big Mac has been instead handed a suspended three-month jail sentence
Timothy Clifford, 55, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 23, to a range of offences.
Those charges included damaging property, threatening to inflict serious injury, breaching bail, possessing cannabis, possessing controlled weapons, resisting police officers, threatening to assault an emergency worker and using a carriage service to harass.
Police said at 11.05pm on June 15 the victim and his partner were at the Warrnambool central McDonald's restaurant drive-thru in a black Commodore when an intoxicated Clifford approached their vehicle with blood on his hands.
He wanted to get in the vehicle to order a Big Mac.
The driver locked his doors and refused Clifford entry to the vehicle.
Clifford became agitated and punched the car, before moving to the front of the vehicle.
After refusing to move, Clifford jumped on the bonnet, grabbed and broke a windscreen wiper and cracked the windscreen.
He slid off the bonnet, abused restaurant staff, police were called and before they arrived Clifford walked off.
He was soon after arrested, charged and bailed and told police he may have reacted if the victim mouthed off.
Then about 11pm on June 30 Clifford was at the Cally Hotel when he was asked to leave by a staff member because he was verbally aggressive.
He was physically removed and started yelling threats that he had a gun and was going to shoot and bash the victim.
Clifford went home but returned with a walking stick, telling police that he was going to assault and injure the staff member.
He said his intention when he returned to the hotel was to fight the victim.
On July 21 police were called for a welfare check in Crawley Street where Clifford was intoxicated and unconscious.
Eventually Clifford resisted police, was arrested and a search found that he was carrying three pocket knives.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge questioned a lawyer why Clifford had not offended in the past 12 years.
The lawyer said Clifford had been beaten with an iron bar in 2011 and had been on a disability pension.
He then recently had an altercation with a neighbour which sparked mental health issues and Clifford's post traumatic stress disorder.
"He's been in an extremely bad place," the lawyer told the court.
"He's willing to try medication. He's attended all his CISP (court integrated services program) appointments and it's hoped he can get an NDIS support package. This is not the person he normally is."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Clifford he could not keep behaving and offending like he had been.
"This is outrageous behaviour, climbing on the bonnet, vandalising a car and terrorising the victims," he said.
The magistrate said the court had sympathy for people with mental health issues, but there was a responsibility for people to manage those issues.
He said having mental health issues was not a green light to commit offences and Clifford had managed his issues for more than a decade.
"During this three month period things have gone seriously awry. It's not good enough and if it happens again you will go to jail," he warned Clifford.
The magistrate put in place two orders that effectively placed Clifford on a three-month suspended jail sentence for two years.
"It's very important to do everything you need to do to manage your mental health," Mr Lethbridge told Clifford, adding that further similar offending would bring into play protection of the community.
