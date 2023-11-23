Driver who went through red light charged with trafficking cocaine

A 22-year-old man who went through a red light at a Warrnambool Raglan Parade intersection has been charged with trafficking cocaine.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Tom Morris said the man had been charged with eight offences and would appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, November 24, for a bail/remand hearing.
Police allege the young man was driving when he went through a red light at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Morris Road on Thursday evening.
Officers intercepted the driver and found a trailer being towed by a ute was unregistered.
A firearm cartridge was also found in the rear of the ute tray which led to a search of the vehicle.
Officers located two deal bags containing a white substance and empty zip lock bags as well as multiple thousands of dollars in cash.
In an initial drug test, the white substance returned a positive reading for cocaine.
There was two grams of white substance in one bag and 11.3g in the second bag, a total of 13.3g of cocaine.
There was also 42 grams of a blue substance located. That substance is yet to be identified and will undergo further analysis.
In total there was also more than $5000 cash found and seized by police officers.
The young man was already on bail, charged with causing criminal damage and unlawful assault.
"It was just good old fashioned police work," Sergeant Morris said in praising the work of the officers involved.
