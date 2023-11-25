'Ludicrous': Extreme rain stumps state budget

Dear valued subscriber,
Last week I wrote about the pen being mightier than the sword in our ongoing fight for answers from a state government obsessed with secrecy.
Martin Luther King Jr once said "change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability but comes through continuous struggle".
That aptly sums up the world our team of journalists operate.
But something changed this week.
We finally got a response from the state government after at least a dozen attempts on what road repair targets it had set for this financial year.
You may remember our story that buried in May's state budget papers was a "tbc" target for regional road resurfacing and rehabilitation.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are spent on regional road repairs each year across the state but how much bang do we taxpayers get for our bucks? The target, usually set in the budget, guides the amount of road upgraded, so of course this is important to us regional folk.
Firstly, it was odd there was no target when the budget was released. Secondly, it was bizarre that five months into the financial year that target had never been revealed. How on earth can a government set a budget without knowing what it wants to achieve with our money? Thirdly, why were our questions being ignored?
And so the government revealed in an email to us this week that bureaucrats had been unable to model how much road could be repaired because of last year's bad weather. For the first time it would not set a target. The weather, which resulted in floods, and damaged roads had increased demand for repairs.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell labelled the explanation "ludicrous". I couldn't agree more.
Pats on the back are rare in my job and they are not what motivates us. We can never please everyone because, after all, we do what we do without fear or favour. Tony sent me an inspiring note in response to last week's comments.
"One of the best letters from your desk I've read," he wrote.
"What I do care about is that everybody in elected roles perform and represent in an open and consistent manner. After all, as you've pointed out, they are our elected representatives. They work, in a manner of speaking, on our behalf. Their constituents are simply asking 'what's up?' Gaining answers should not, ever, be hard. The answers you've relayed to those questions you've asked are nothing more than an incredibly tepid attempt to quell your curiosity in the hope you'll move on. Well, don't."
He continued: "If anything, double-down on the lines of enquiry. Continue to push, prod, poke and nudge until you gain sensible responses to what are perfectly sensible questions. Remain curious. Don't cease until you've gained answers. Be the pebble under their beach towel."
I shared this with the team. So when they get frustrated with the lack of responses, they know they have to be dogged for people like Tony, and Justin and James, who also reached out with their support.
Thank you. It means more than you can imagine.
Greg Best
Editor, The Standard
