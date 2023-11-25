'Ludicrous': Extreme rain stumps state budget

"What I do care about is that everybody in elected roles perform and represent in an open and consistent manner. After all, as you've pointed out, they are our elected representatives. They work, in a manner of speaking, on our behalf. Their constituents are simply asking 'what's up?' Gaining answers should not, ever, be hard. The answers you've relayed to those questions you've asked are nothing more than an incredibly tepid attempt to quell your curiosity in the hope you'll move on. Well, don't."

