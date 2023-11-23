'Dental desert': Warrnambool kids ending up in hospital with teeth problems

A Western Victoria Greens MP says the state government needs to properly invest in regional dental services as south-west Victoria becomes a "dental desert".
Sarah Mansfield said Warrnambool's public dental wait list had blown out to 33 months, with residents in smaller towns having to wait even longer.
The Standard reported in October the region's average wait time had pushed past three years, a full year longer than the statewide average. Dr Mansfield said the government's policies were leaving country people behind.
"It's unfair that rural and regional families are being treated differently to people living in metro areas when it comes to dental care," she said.
Dr Mansfield said the biggest concern was the way south-west children were suffering because of the inadequate funding.
One-in-12 Warrnambool kids aged from birth to to nine have ended up in hospital because their dental health is so bad. Dr Mansfield said such hospital visits were completely preventable and 33 per cent more common than they were for kids in Melbourne.
"All kids should have access to affordable, preventative and necessary dental care. It shouldn't be a matter of luck," she said.
"Yet right now it's a postcode lottery. I've heard from oral health workers who say they can tell where a child is from by looking in their mouth."
The government-funded free school dental program, Smile Squad, has been running since 2019 but is yet to visit many towns in western Victoria. Dr Mansfield said many south-west towns, like Timboon and Purnim, didn't have fluoridated water, a key public health measure to prevent tooth decay.
She said many children in the region would have knock-on effects for the rest of their life.
"As a GP I know firsthand how important it is for kids to have healthy teeth," she said.
"Poor oral health is linked to a host of other health problems, and it also impacts speech development, self-esteem, and opportunities later in life."
A new survey of Standard readers found nearly nine in 10 had put off medical care in 2023 because of cost of living concerns, with dental care at the top of the list. Meanwhile, Reserve Bank governor Michelle Bullock has received a torrent of criticism for suggesting people's dental visits were contributing to stubbornly high inflation.
The Australian Dental Association has also called for the federal government to "take responsibility for the oral health decline of millions of Australians" and set up funding schemes to support vulnerable children and elderly dental patients.
In contrast to Ms Bullock's claims, the ADA said dental costs had risen at half the rate of inflation between 2020 and 2022.
Federal funding only covers 30 per cent of those who are eligible for dental subsidies, with the majority of vulnerable people left on public wait lists.
