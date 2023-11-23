International martial arts recognition a culmination of 'hard work'

After almost two decades of sacrifice and hard work, Josh Wilkins admits it is an "overwhelming" feeling to be recognised on an international scale.
The 48-year-old Darlington man was recently graded to International Black Belt Grade 1 in Doce Pares, a Filipino martial art which focuses primarily on stick fighting.
He said after a life-long interest and passion in martial arts and boxing, both as a participant and mentor, it was satisfying to be recognised in what he described as a pretty "complete form of martial arts".
"The international recognition was a bit overwhelming to be honest at the time, it took a few days for the gravity of it to kind of sink in," he said.
"I've put in a lot of hard work over the years. For the grand masters in the Philippines to give me that ranking is a great feeling.
"I'd been dabbling in martial arts since I was a teenager and then in my mid-20s walked into a boxing gym and it became my life really. In my early 30s, just by chance, I discovered it (Doce Pares) and thought I'd love to learn a bit of that and here we are now.
"I went into a class and never stopped."
Wilkins has continued his study of martial arts in Camperdown over the past three years with the Funakoshi Karate Club under the watchful eyes of local instructor Peter Conroy and says he is always wanting to learn new forms of martial arts.
He has also been a guest instructor at the club's annual Gasshuku for the past three years.
"I wanted to do something maybe one day a week, I'm a bit time poor but I thought I could give it a go," he said.
"I went back to being a student as a white belt in karate under Peter and have loved it. After a couple of years of not doing anything (due to COVID) aside from my own training I wanted to start something different.
"It's a different system and I have enjoyed being a student again."
