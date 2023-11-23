Revealed: Association names 'strong' country week squad, seeks improvement

South West Cricket has confirmed its return to the prestigious Melbourne Country Week carnival in early 2024 and believes it has the right mix of youth and experience to make a splash.
The time-honoured tournament, which celebrated its 100th year anniversary in the previous edition, is slated to return from February 12-16, 2024.
South West will return to division two where it had a disappointing 2023 campaign, finishing last on the table after three winless matches.
Association president Luke Heffernan told The Standard the 30-player squad, which will be led by Cobden's Johno Benallack, replacing Heytesbury Princetown champion Simon Harkness, was desperate to improve and hungry to perform.
"There's been a good, strong squad selected, we've got a few training sessions coming up and another rep game in January against Portland so we're working hard and that'll be a good hit out," he said.
"A lot of the guys that are going this year are a lot younger. They'll all be really enthusiastic I think and looking forward to the challenge of playing that standard."
Heffernan said the association was still working out its coaching structure for country week.
"We haven't really appointed a coach at this stage, Johno will obviously lead the group and Matt Hanks will go and he'll be team manager but we're still finalising a few things at this stage," he said.
Heffernan said the win against Warrnambool in the opening Festival of Cricket representative match on Sunday, November 19 was indicative of the talent within the association.
South West Cricket won the match against its neighbouring association at Cobden Recreation Reserve by 24 runs.
"It's pleasing to see. The boys stand up anytime they get the chance to play Warrnambool," he said.
"Being a neighbouring association, there's definitely a lift from the boys and there's a bit more on the line in these kinds of games.
"It was a good result for the association."
It comes after Warrnambool, which won division two last year to earn entry into this year's top-tier, confirmed its initial 31-player squad recently.
The squad will be coached again by Jason Mungean and captained by Cameron Williams.
South West country week squad: Sam Allen, Fraser Lucas, Eddie Lucas, Louis Darcy, Zach Sinnott (Bookaar); Lachie Boyle, Will Rowbottom (Boorcan); Jye McLaughlin, Jim O'Neill, Harry Sumner, Steven Fisher, John Reed (Camperdown); Johno Benallack, Kaplan McCann, Campbell Walsh, Angus Uwland, Jackson Rock, Matty Boyle, Marty Kemp (Cobden); Oscar Sanderson, Tyson Royal (Ecklin); Paul Vogels, Jake Robbins, Tom Hunt, Ryan Mottram (Heytesbury Princetown); Danasinka Bandara, Dave Murphy, Matt Bignell, Grant Place (Pomborneit), Nelson Loader (Woorndoo)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.