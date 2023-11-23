The Standard
'Every gift, every donation counts': Bikies ready to roll for toy run

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 23 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Peter Degering, Trevor Warnecke, Brad Warnecke, Chris Philpot, Davide Lombino and Linton Dumesny are ready for the Warrnambool Toy Run. Picture by Anthony Brady
Peter Degering, Trevor Warnecke, Brad Warnecke, Chris Philpot, Davide Lombino and Linton Dumesny are ready for the Warrnambool Toy Run. Picture by Anthony Brady

Leather-clad bikies will do their bit for struggling south-west families this Christmas, collecting toy and food donations to help make their festive season brighter.

