'Every gift, every donation counts': Bikies ready to roll for toy run

Leather-clad bikies will do their bit for struggling south-west families this Christmas, collecting toy and food donations to help make their festive season brighter.
About 400 south-west riders will join the Warrnambool Motorcycle Toyrun on Saturday, December 9, 2023, collecting children's toys and non-perishable foods for the Salvation Army to distribute to families in need.
Warrnambool Salvation Army Christmas cheer co-ordinator Chris Philpot said people were doing it harder than ever.
"We're expecting donations to be down this year because we know lots of people are struggling," Mr Philpot said. "Every gift, every donation counts. We appreciate every one."
Mr Philpot said the toy run helped the Salvos give presents to families to put under their tree and the relief on parents' faces was evident when they were given the gifts.
"With some families we're supplementing what they may be able to afford, which may not be very much, and for others there wouldn't be anything under the tree otherwise," he said.
"It's hard for kids to understand all these sorts of things and they shouldn't have to worry about it."
Mr Philpot said the support for the region's families meant a lot. "It's enormous," he said. "We appreciate it."
Riders leave Warrnambool's Rafferty's Tavern at 1pm with the cavalcade heading down the highway to Koroit and Port Fairy, returning to Warrnambool's Lake Pertobe after 2pm for a free community barbecue. Donations can be dropped at the start or end of the toy run.
Organiser Trevor Warnecke said it had been running for about 30 years and continued to grow in popularity.
"It's good to be able to give back," Mr Warnecke said.
Rider Peter Degering said he enjoyed the day and a highlight was all the bikes and riders together at Lake Pertobe.
"I love seeing the kids' faces," Mr Degering said. "It's fantastic. They all walk in here and donate."
Fellow rider Linton Dumesny said it was great to be involved.
"It's just about giving something back," Mr Dumesny said. "We've all been in a struggling spot at some stage."
New toys and food can be donated at Warrnambool's Bendigo Bank, Toyworld, Barbecues Galore, Eureka Sheds in Warrnambool, Bendigo Community Bank Port Fairy, Koroit Newsagency, Camperdown, Cobden and Terang IGA supermarkets.
For more information contact Trevor on 0407 313 976.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.