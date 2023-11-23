The Standard
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Son backs calls for south-west memorial to legendary singer Archie Roach

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
November 23 2023 - 3:39pm
Archie Roach performs at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in 2022. Picture by Anthony Brady
Archie Roach performs at the Port Fairy Folk Festival in 2022. Picture by Anthony Brady

Legendary Aboriginal musician Archie Roach will be immortalised with a memorial path and statue at Atherton Gardens in Fitzroy.

