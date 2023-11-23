Son backs calls for south-west memorial to legendary singer Archie Roach

Legendary Aboriginal musician Archie Roach will be immortalised with a memorial path and statue at Atherton Gardens in Fitzroy.
His son Amos, 45, said he was thrilled there would be a statue and memorial path erected to honour his late father and mother Ruby Hunter.
She wrote the 13th song - Down City Streets - on Roach's debut album.
"Paul Kelly approached Mum because they were doing Dad's album and they needed a 13th song," Amos said.
She signed with Mushroom.
"She was the first Aboriginal woman to sign with a major record label," Amos said.
True to her character, when Mushroom gave her a contract to sign, she handed them one and said "this is the one I want you to sign".
Amos said the Roach household was always full of music when he was young.
His dad would sing and play guitar and his mum would sing and play the tambourine.
The statue which will form part of the memorial will feature the couple and the instruments that made them household names.
Amos said he would love for a permanent memorial to his dad - perhaps a statue of when he was younger and first penned Took Away the Children - in the south-west.
"The memorial in Fitzroy is going to be unveiled next year and it would be great if there was one down there in the south-west," Amos said.
He said he believed Port Fairy of Hopkins Falls would be ideal places for a memorial to his late father.
Amos, who sings and plays the guitar, didgeridoo and keyboard, said he loved music.
On Saturday, November 25, 2023, he will perform in the Black Cabaret event at Aunty Alma's Gathering Place in Preston and on Sunday he will support his niece Janaya Roach in her debut performance.
Roach - a Gunditjmara-Bundjalung elder - died surrounded by family and loved ones at Warrnambool Base Hospital in July 2022. He was 66.
Roach rose to prominence with the release of his debut single Took the Children Away in 1990 and was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2020.
The song reflected his experience as a member of the Stolen Generation and earned him ARIA nominations for breakthrough artist and an award for best new talent at the 1991 awards.
It was added to the National Film and Sound Archive in 2013.
In 2020, he took out Album of the Year at the National Indigenous Music Awards.
